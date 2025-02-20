US
2 min read
'This is chainsaw for bureaucracy' — Elon Musk displays Milei's gift
Chosen by Donald Trump to slash US federal spending, tech mogul takes stage at a conservative conference, flaunting gift from Argentina's President Javier Milei.
00:00
'This is chainsaw for bureaucracy' — Elon Musk displays Milei's gift
Musk at the Annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) / AFP
February 20, 2025

Elon Musk, the billionaire tasked with slashing US federal government spending, took to the stage at a conservative conference outside Washington with a gift from Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei: a chainsaw.

"This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy," said Musk, holding the gleaming power tool aloft at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland on Thursday.

The red metallic chainsaw, given to Musk by Milei earlier in the day, was engraved on its side with the Argentine leader's coarse Spanish slogan: "Viva la libertad, carajo," which loosely translates to "Long live freedom, damn it!"

Before Milei became Argentina's president in late 2023, he would often brandish a chainsaw at campaign rallies as a symbol of his drive to cut the size of government.

'He can’t afford me'

RECOMMENDED

Musk is leading sweeping cuts under US President Donald Trump that have targeted bank regulators, forest workers, rocket scientists, and tens of thousands of other government employees.

On Thursday, 6,000 employees at the US Internal Revenue Service were told they would be fired, a person familiar with the matter said.

During the sit-down with Newsmax's Rob Schmitt, Musk cut in during a question about Russia-Ukraine war, quipping, "People say I'm a bought asset of Putin? I'm like, he can't afford me."

Asked about the criticism Trump has received over his approach to ending the war, the tech Mogul said, "I think we should have empathy for the people dying at the front lines. That’s the most important thing."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire