Two people have been killed in an attack carried out by the Israeli army in Lebanon's capital Beirut.
According to information obtained from medical teams, the strike targeted a parked vehicle in the Jnah area of southern Beirut early on Friday.
Medical sources said the attack was carried out without prior warning.
Meanwhile, at least 13 people have been injured after a missile struck a building in northern Israel, Israeli media reported.
Channel 12 said the missile hit a building in the town of Kiryat Tivon near Haifa, causing structural damage.
Israel's emergency service Magen David Adom said its teams treated a 34-year-old woman in moderate condition with shrapnel wounds to her back.
The Lebanese Health Ministry said the death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 has risen to 687, with 1,774 people injured.
Lebanese authorities also said that 822,600 people have sought refuge in shelters since the escalation began.