Two people have been killed in an attack carried out by the Israeli army in Lebanon's capital Beirut.

According to information obtained from medical teams, the strike targeted a parked vehicle in the Jnah area of southern Beirut early on Friday.

Medical sources said the attack was carried out without prior warning.

Meanwhile, at least 13 people have been injured after a missile struck a building in northern Israel, Israeli media reported.

Channel 12 said the missile hit a building in the town of Kiryat Tivon near Haifa, causing structural damage.