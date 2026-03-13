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Israeli strike in Beirut kills two as missile attack injures 13 in northern Israel
Emergency services say 13 people were injured after a missile struck a building in Kiryat Tivon near Haifa.
Israeli strike in Beirut kills two as missile attack injures 13 in northern Israel
Israeli strike in Beirut kills two amid cross-border attacks with Lebanon / AFP
March 13, 2026

Two people have been killed in an attack carried out by the Israeli army in Lebanon's capital Beirut.

According to information obtained from medical teams, the strike targeted a parked vehicle in the Jnah area of southern Beirut early on Friday.

Medical sources said the attack was carried out without prior warning.

Meanwhile, at least 13 people have been injured after a missile struck a building in northern Israel, Israeli media reported.

Channel 12 said the missile hit a building in the town of Kiryat Tivon near Haifa, causing structural damage.

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Israel's emergency service Magen David Adom said its teams treated a 34-year-old woman in moderate condition with shrapnel wounds to her back.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said the death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 has risen to 687, with 1,774 people injured.

Lebanese authorities also said that 822,600 people have sought refuge in shelters since the escalation began.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli attacks force over 800,000 from homes in Lebanon: UN
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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