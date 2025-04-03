South Korea's Constitutional Court has decided to oust President Yoon Suk-yeol, upholding parliament's impeachment motion over his short-lived imposition of martial law last year that sparked the country's worst political crisis in decades.

With Yoon's ouster on Friday, a presidential election is required to take place within 60 days, according to the country's constitution.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will continue to serve as acting president until the new president is inaugurated.

The ruling caps months of political turmoil that have overshadowed efforts to deal with the new administration of US President Donald Trump at a time of slowing growth.

Separately, 64-year-old Yoon faces a criminal trial on insurrection charges.