MIDDLE EAST
Hezbollah urges Lebanon to reject Israeli disarmament threats
Group calls for pressure on Israel to comply with ceasefire obligations.
Hezbollah warns Lebanon against yielding to Israeli demands amid escalation fears [File] / Reuters
December 25, 2025

Hezbollah has urged the Lebanese government to reject Israeli threats to disarm the group, warning of a possible escalation in Lebanon.

"The national priority is to end the Israeli occupation of the territory from which the enemy has not withdrawn, despite the November 27 ceasefire agreement," Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc said in a statement.

"The authorities in Lebanon must act decisively and avoid slipping into implementing conditions imposed by the enemy to humiliate our army and people and violate our sovereignty," it added.

"The Lebanese people have the right to resist the occupation if it continues, and this is a legitimate right that needs no further validation."

The statement came as Israel has conditioned a halt to its attacks in Lebanon on the implementation of a Lebanese government plan to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year, a deadline that is only days away.

Hezbollah called for pressure on Israel to comply with its obligations under the ceasefire deal "without delay or conditions."

Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire agreement in November 2024 after more than a year of cross-border attacks linked to the war in Gaza.

Israel killed over 4,000 people and wounded 17,000 others.

Under the ceasefire terms, Israeli forces were expected to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January, but have only partially pulled out, maintaining a military presence at five border outposts.

