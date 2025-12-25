Hezbollah has urged the Lebanese government to reject Israeli threats to disarm the group, warning of a possible escalation in Lebanon.

"The national priority is to end the Israeli occupation of the territory from which the enemy has not withdrawn, despite the November 27 ceasefire agreement," Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc said in a statement.

"The authorities in Lebanon must act decisively and avoid slipping into implementing conditions imposed by the enemy to humiliate our army and people and violate our sovereignty," it added.

"The Lebanese people have the right to resist the occupation if it continues, and this is a legitimate right that needs no further validation."

The statement came as Israel has conditioned a halt to its attacks in Lebanon on the implementation of a Lebanese government plan to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year, a deadline that is only days away.