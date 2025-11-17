WAR ON GAZA
Israel kills two more Palestinians in Gaza, wounds 10 others in new ceasefire violation
Israeli forces shoot Palestinians near the "yellow line," a drone drops bombs near a school and shelter in Gaza City.
At least 10 wounded as Israel hits school sheltering despite ceasefire. / AA
November 17, 2025

Two Palestinians have been killed and 10 others wounded by Israeli army fire in Gaza in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement.

An Israeli military statement said on Monday that two men were shot dead for allegedly attempting to cross the “yellow line” that separates areas under army control from those where Palestinians are permitted to move under the ceasefire deal.

Gaza Civil Defence said 10 more people were wounded after an Israeli drone dropped two bombs near a school and shelter in the Daraj neighbourhood in central Gaza City.

Spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said in a statement that children, women, and elderly people were among the victims.

Brutal offensive

He added that all the injured were transferred to the Ahli Baptist Hospital for treatment, including one child in critical condition.

Basal said the targeted school and shelter centre are located in an area considered safe for civilians under the ceasefire deal.

Israeli forces routinely target Palestinians who approach, even without crossing, the “yellow line” in areas where movement is permitted.

The Israeli army launched a brutal offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 69,000 people, mostly women and children, injuring over 170,000 others, and reducing the enclave to rubble.

The assault came to a halt under the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10.

SOURCE:AA
