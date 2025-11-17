Two Palestinians have been killed and 10 others wounded by Israeli army fire in Gaza in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement.

An Israeli military statement said on Monday that two men were shot dead for allegedly attempting to cross the “yellow line” that separates areas under army control from those where Palestinians are permitted to move under the ceasefire deal.

Gaza Civil Defence said 10 more people were wounded after an Israeli drone dropped two bombs near a school and shelter in the Daraj neighbourhood in central Gaza City.

Spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said in a statement that children, women, and elderly people were among the victims.

Brutal offensive