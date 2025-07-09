At first glance, Buchenwald Memorial's latest booklet reads like a routine guide to identifying extremist symbols, an attempt to shield the memory of Nazi atrocities from being misused.

But as you flip the pages, a contradiction emerges that has come to define the German sense of fairness. Nestled among unmistakably hateful signs like swastikas, SS runes and neo-Nazi logos lies a very different list: a watermelon, a red triangle, a key, the word "genocide", and even a slogan like "Ceasefire Now".

These, the memorial says, may be signs of anti-Semitism or anti-Israel sentiment.

The 57-page guide, titled "Problematic brands, codes, symbols and signs of right-wing extremist and anti-Semitic groups" and published on Monday, is meant for staff at memorials and museums to spot far-right extremism. It remains unclear what the memorial staff would do if they come across unwelcomed symbols.

Buchenwald Memorial is one of Germany's most important Holocaust remembrance institutions, which is built on the grounds of former Nazi concentration camps, and is funded by a federal ministry.

Its inclusion of symbols tied to Palestinian identity, particularly since the start of the war in Gaza in 2023, has drawn concern from civil rights advocates, academics and even European diplomats.

Ori Goldberg, an Israeli scholar of religion and politics, expresses deep concern over what he calls the "cheapening" of anti-Semitism in current discourse.

"It's shameful that anti-Semitism is being reduced to a tool for defending Israeli policy. Symbols like 'Ceasefire Now' or even 'From the river to the sea' are being framed as hate speech, not because they target Jews, but because they challenge the Israeli state. That's a misuse of history," Goldberg tells TRT World.

He questions the ongoing conflation between Judaism and the Israeli state, particularly in countries like Germany where historical guilt plays a major role in policymaking.

"There's never been a synonymity between Israel and Judaism. Half the world's Jews live outside Israel. So if someone wants to label criticism of Israel as anti-Semitism, the burden is on them to prove that it's actually hate against Jews, and not against a government or military policy."

Goldberg is also critical of how the Holocaust is invoked in this context.

"Israel has been using the Holocaust like a trump card, claiming moral immunity because of its history. But that weaponises victimhood. It turns the victim into the aggressor and silences meaningful debate," he says.

When context becomes contested

Among the examples flagged in the Buchenwald Memorial's document are a slice of watermelon, often used online as a substitute for the banned Palestinian flag.

It also includes the slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free", which is widely used by Palestinian solidarity groups but remains a target of the Israeli far-right that is against the creation of a Palestinian state.

The booklet even finds controversy in the picture of a key, which Palestinians display as a sign of hope that they will return to their homes taken from them during Nakba in 1948.

Even innocuous words, such as "Ceasefire Now" and "Stop Genocide", are also labelled by Buchenwald as anti-Semitic symbols.

Buchenwald terms the "Ceasefire Now" slogan a "unilateral demand at the expense of Israel" and blames Hamas for refusing the truce.

However, multiple reports have since confirmed that it was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who stalled calls for a truce and, consequently, the release of Israeli prisoners held by the Palestinian group in Gaza.

The guide argues that such phrases and images, especially when used at commemorative sites, "can cross the line from political protest to Israel-hate".

But to others, this feels like a broad brush.

"Even if an opinion is morally dubious or just plain wrong, the German constitution says you still have the right to express it," Thomas Fischer, former president of the Federal Court of Justice, Germany's highest court, was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera .

He added that criminal law shouldn't be used "to ensure that the only opinions expressed are those the German government agrees with".

Blurring of anti-Semitism and political protest

Since October 7, 2023, when Hamas carried out its attack on Israel and Israel responded with deadly and disproportional strikes on Gaza, anti-war protests have swept across Europe.