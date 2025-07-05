The death toll from the floods in central Texas has risen to 51.

Among the missing are 27 young girls from the Camp Mystic summer camp.

Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said there could be more people missing in the region.

"We are kind of looking at this in two ways called the known missing, which is the 27... We will not put a number on the other side because we just don't know," he said at the same press conference.

Addressing a press conference, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he was expanding a state disaster declaration and was requesting additional federal resources from US President Donald Trump.

Texas Department of Emergency Management chief Nim Kidd said air, ground and water-based crews were scouring the length of the Guadalupe River for survivors and the bodies of the dead.

"We will continue the search until all those who are missing are found," he said.

The flooding began on Friday as months' worth of rain fell in a matter of hours, causing the Guadalupe River to rise by 26 feet (eight metres) in 45 minutes.

The National Weather Service warned that more rain was forecast, and that "excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations."

In Kerrville on Saturday, the usually calm Guadalupe was flowing fast, its murky waters filled with debris.

"The water reached the top of the trees. About 10 metres or so," said local resident Gerardo Martinez, 61. "Cars, whole houses were going down the river."

Flash floods, which occur when the ground is unable to absorb torrential rainfall, are not unusual.

But scientists say that in recent years human-driven climate crisis has made extreme weather events like floods, droughts and heat waves more frequent and more intense.

Devastation at Camp Mystic