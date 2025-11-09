The Sudanese army repelled an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the city of Babnousa in West Kordofan, witnesses said.

Witnesses told Anadolu on Sunday that RSF militants shelled the city with artillery and attacked it using combat vehicles, but army forces repelled the assault.

Sudanese army personnel also posted videos on social media confirming that they had pushed back RSF and were combing areas around Babnousa.

Meanwhile, the Babnousa Emergency Room, a local relief committee, confirmed that the army had aborted the RSF attack on the army’s 22nd Infantry Division, without giving details about casualties or damage.

The committee said the city has become a “ghost town” after nearly 177,000 people had fled due to the ongoing clashes between the army and RSF.