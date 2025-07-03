Türkiye has received a group of Palestinian patients and their attendants evacuated from Gaza, Turkish foreign ministry sources said on Thursday.

According to the statement, four patients and seven attendants were transported from Gaza to the Allenby Bridge border crossing by the World Health Organization (WHO) on July 2.

Turkish diplomatic missions in Amman and Jerusalem facilitated their transfer.

The group arrived in Ankara on July 3 via a scheduled Turkish Airlines flight from Amman, transiting through Istanbul.