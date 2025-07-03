TÜRKİYE
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
The evacuation is part of ongoing efforts by Türkiye and international agencies to provide medical support to Palestinians affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The patients were transferred to Ankara Etlik City Hospital for treatment. / AA
July 3, 2025

Türkiye has received a group of Palestinian patients and their attendants evacuated from Gaza, Turkish foreign ministry sources said on Thursday.

According to the statement, four patients and seven attendants were transported from Gaza to the Allenby Bridge border crossing by the World Health Organization (WHO) on July 2.

Turkish diplomatic missions in Amman and Jerusalem facilitated their transfer.

The group arrived in Ankara on July 3 via a scheduled Turkish Airlines flight from Amman, transiting through Istanbul.

They were then transferred to Ankara Etlik City Hospital for treatment.

The evacuation is part of ongoing efforts by Türkiye and international agencies to provide medical support to Palestinians affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World
