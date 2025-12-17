WAR ON GAZA
Israeli strikes target multiple areas in Gaza despite ceasefire
Artillery shelling was reported in Khan Younis, Rafa and Gaza City, witnesses say.
Al-Hosari family members search the rubble after a house collapse in Gaza City that killed at least one person, on December 16 2025. / AP
December 17, 2025

The Israeli army shelled several areas in Gaza on Wednesday morning, despite a ceasefire agreement in place since October 10, witnesses said.

According to witnesses, Israeli artillery shelled south-eastern Khan Younis and the vicinity of the Morag corridor, north of Rafah in southern Gaza.

In central Gaza, Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers moved into the north-east of Deir Al Balah city and conducted bulldozing operations amid intense gunfire in the area.

Israeli artillery also shelled the eastern parts of the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza City.

Information was not immediately available about potential casualties.

At least 393 people have been killed and 1,074 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Israel has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and injured more than 171,000 in its genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 and reduced the enclave to rubble.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
