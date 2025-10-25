US
2 min read
Amazon accused of concealing true scale of data centre water use as its AI operations grow
Amazon’s cloud computing division reportedly excluded some water consumption to protect its reputation, according to a leaked memo.
Amazon accused of concealing true scale of data centre water use as its AI operations grow
According to the memo, Amazon used 105 billion gallons of water in 2021 — enough for 958,000 US households / Reuters
October 25, 2025

Amazon has deliberately planned to keep the public unaware of the full extent of its data centres’ water use, according to a leaked internal document.

Amazon, the world’s largest data centre operator, is rapidly expanding its AI operations despite concerns about the water needed to cool its facilities. Although it has taken steps to improve efficiency, it faces criticism for not disclosing total water use, unlike Microsoft and Google.

Amazon’s cloud computing division, while developing a water efficiency campaign, chose to report a lower water usage figure that excluded some data centre consumption to protect its reputation, according to a leaked memo the Guardian reported on Saturday.

According to the memo, Amazon used 105 billion gallons of water in 2021 — enough for 958,000 US households, roughly the size of a city larger than San Francisco.

Amazon spokeswoman Margaret Callahan called the leaked document “obsolete" and claimed it “completely misrepresents Amazon’s current water usage strategy."

“A document’s existence doesn’t guarantee its accuracy or finality. Meetings often reshape documents or reveal flawed findings or claims," Callahan stated.

The memo was dated one month before Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud computing division, launched its new sustainability initiative, “Water Positive,” in November 2022, which pledged to “return more water than it uses” by 2030.

RelatedTRT World - Why are climate experts warning about AI?
RECOMMENDED

Debating whether to disclose information

In the memo, prepared prior to the campaign’s rollout, executives debated whether to disclose information about “secondary” water use — water consumed in producing the electricity that powers AWS’s data centres.

Callaghan noted that efficiency improvements had already been made and highlighted that other companies similarly do not account for secondary water use.

Executives chose to report only the smaller primary water use figure — 7.7 billion gallons per year, about 11,600 Olympic pools — when tracking progress, citing “reputational risk” if total consumption became public.

As part of the campaign, Amazon aimed to reduce this primary use to 4.9 billion gallons by 2030, without including secondary water use.

Amazon’s Water Positive campaign remains active but still does not account for secondary use, while the company continues to keep its overall water consumption private.

RelatedTRT World - Amazon bets on ‘cobots’: Collaborative robots set to replace thousands of workers

Explore
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes