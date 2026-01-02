Tesla's sales fell in 2025, the company reported on Friday, ceding its position as the world's biggest electric vehicle maker for the year to Chinese auto giant BYD.

The American company led by Elon Musk logged 418,227 deliveries in the final three months of the year, taking its full-year sales figure to around 1.64 million EVs.

This marked a drop in sales of more than eight per cent compared with 2024.

A day prior, BYD said that it sold 2.26 million EVs last year.

Analysts had expected Tesla's sales in the final quarter to slow less, to 449,000, according to a FactSet consensus.

The pullback comes amid the elimination of a $7,500 US tax credit at the end of September 2025, with industry watchers noting it will take time for EV demand to rebalance.

But even before then, Tesla had seen sales struggle in key markets over CEO Musk's political support of US President Donald Trump and other far-right politicians.

Tesla has also been grappling with rising competition from BYD and other Chinese companies, and from European giants.

BYD overtakes as global EV leader

Shenzhen-based BYD, which also produces hybrid cars, unveiled record EV sales in the past year on Thursday.

Known as "Biyadi" in Chinese (or by the English slogan "Build Your Dreams"), BYD was founded in 1995 and originally specialised in battery manufacturing.