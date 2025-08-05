BIZTECH
1 min read
Türkiye to revive transport corridors with Syria: minister
Türkiye is taking modernisation steps to ease border crossing with Syria, accelerate trade and cement safety.
Türkiye to revive transport corridors with Syria: minister
Syria's transport corridors to be revived: Turkish trade minister / AA
August 5, 2025

Aleppo will soon become a strong logistics hub and Syria's transport corridors will become active again, the Turkish trade minister has said.

"Our trucks will no longer carry out transhipment or trailer changes at the Syrian border," Omer Bolat said in a round-table meeting on Tuesday with Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Nidal Al-Sha'ar.

Bolat said Türkiye is taking modernisation steps to ease border crossing with Syria to accelerate bilateral trade and cement safety.

He said Syria has the power to rebuild thanks to the hard work and productivity of its people, and the effect of that spirit will soon be felt more strongly from industry to agriculture, manufacturing and the service sector.

RECOMMENDED

Emphasising that Türkiye is ready to make its strongest contribution to the process of recovery, reconstruction and rebuilding, Bolat said Ankara believes Turkish companies will take the lead in Syria with their expertise and experience in areas of manufacturing to infrastructure, banking and construction.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye to supply Syria with gas, electricity in major energy deal

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland