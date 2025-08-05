Aleppo will soon become a strong logistics hub and Syria's transport corridors will become active again, the Turkish trade minister has said.

"Our trucks will no longer carry out transhipment or trailer changes at the Syrian border," Omer Bolat said in a round-table meeting on Tuesday with Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Nidal Al-Sha'ar.

Bolat said Türkiye is taking modernisation steps to ease border crossing with Syria to accelerate bilateral trade and cement safety.

He said Syria has the power to rebuild thanks to the hard work and productivity of its people, and the effect of that spirit will soon be felt more strongly from industry to agriculture, manufacturing and the service sector.