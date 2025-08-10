WORLD
EU top diplomat says any US-Russia deal must include Ukraine, bloc
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also says EU foreign ministers will hold an urgent meeting on Monday to discuss next steps.
August 10, 2025

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said that any deal between Washington and Moscow to end the war in Ukraine must include Ukraine and the EU, adding that she will convene a meeting of European foreign ministers on Monday to discuss next steps.

“The US has the power to force Russia to negotiate seriously. Any deal between the US and Russia must have Ukraine and the EU included, for it is a matter of Ukraine’s and the whole of Europe’s security,” Kallas said in emailed comments on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

She also said that “as we work towards a sustainable and just peace, international law is clear: all temporarily occupied territories belong to Ukraine”.

“A deal must not provide a springboard for further Russian aggression against Ukraine, the transatlantic alliance and Europe,” she added.

Kallas also said that ministers will discuss the situation in Gaza.

