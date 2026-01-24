Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Saturday that Iraq should not shoulder the security and financial burden of handling Daesh detainees on its own.

According to a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, carried by the Iraqi News Agency, Hussein made the remarks during a phone call with the EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas.

The statement said the two sides reviewed the strong relations between Iraq and the EU, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The call addressed “the issue of ISIS (Daesh) and detention facilities in Syria, especially following the escape of several group members from prisons that fell outside the control of the SDF/YPG.”

Discussions also covered the security situation in Syria’s Hasakah province, with both sides “stressing the need to sustain the ceasefire and resolve outstanding issues through peaceful means.”

