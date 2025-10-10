India will upgrade its technical mission in Afghanistan to a full embassy, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Friday, as he met his counterpart from Kabul in New Delhi.

Russia is the only country to officially recognise the Afghan Taliban government since they seized control of the country in August 2021, although several nations do have embassies in Kabul.

India had a large embassy in the Afghan capital until the Taliban takeover, when they withdrew most diplomats and downgraded the facility to a technical mission.

"I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India's Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India," Jaishankar told Amir Khan Muttaqi.

UN-sanctioned Muttaqi's trip to India - cleared after the Security Council granted him a travel waiver - is expected to be closely watched by neighbouring Pakistan, as New Delhi deepens its engagement with the Taliban government.

His visit is the first visit by a top Taliban leader to India since they returned to power.

"We have a common commitment towards growth and prosperity," Jaishankar said, in comments broadcast at the opening of the meeting.

"However, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations face."

The Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law may appear an unlikely match for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government, but India has sought to seize the opening.

'Close friend'

Diplomatic dynamics in South Asia are driven by long-running distrust between India and Pakistan, with New Delhi seeking to exploit divisions between Islamabad and Kabul.