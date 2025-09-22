ASIA PACIFIC
Protests against corruption in Manila leave 1 dead, 216 arrested, and over 90 police injured
Arrests follow protesters clashing with police, demanding accountability for alleged corruption in flood control projects, along with other grievances.
Rallies erupted after mass fraud was detected in some 9,855 flood-control projects that were worth more than $9.5 billion. / AP
September 22, 2025

One person has been killed, 216 others, including 89 minors, have been arrested, while over 90 police officers injured during protests held against corruption in the Philippines' capital Manila.

The Department of Health said that 48 injured individuals were taken to a hospital after the clash between protesters and police on Mendiola Street on Sunday, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

One unidentified man was declared dead on arrival after sustaining a stab wound, said the department.

However, the Department of Interior and Local Government and the Philippines National Police denied that any of the protesters was stabbed.

Some of the police officers were seriously hurt, according to the state-run Philippine News Agency.

Demanding accountability

A budget chain hotel was also left ransacked while motorbikes were set on fire, and city properties were destroyed during the protests.

Thousands of people gathered on Sunday in the Philippines' capital Manila to express their anger against alleged corruption as some protesters clashed with the police.

According to an organiser, around 80,000 people took part in the demonstration.

Rallies erupted after mass fraud was detected in some 9,855 flood-control projects that were worth more than $9.5 billion.

Protesters demanded accountability for alleged corruption in flood control projects and from corrupt politicians, the release of statements detailing assets, liabilities, and net worth, and the signing of bank secrecy waivers by all government officials.

