One person has been killed, 216 others, including 89 minors, have been arrested, while over 90 police officers injured during protests held against corruption in the Philippines' capital Manila.

The Department of Health said that 48 injured individuals were taken to a hospital after the clash between protesters and police on Mendiola Street on Sunday, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

One unidentified man was declared dead on arrival after sustaining a stab wound, said the department.

However, the Department of Interior and Local Government and the Philippines National Police denied that any of the protesters was stabbed.

Some of the police officers were seriously hurt, according to the state-run Philippine News Agency.

Demanding accountability