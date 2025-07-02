In the aftermath of the unprecedented airstrikes last month on Iran’s nuclear facilities by the United States and Israel, Tehran’s leadership is now weighing a decision that could redraw the global nuclear order: withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons ( NPT ).

In line with this shift, Iran’s parliament last week passed a binding law mandating the suspension of all cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). On July 2, President Masoud Pezeshkian formally ordered all executive institutions to comply with the legislation, signalling a serious escalation in Tehran’s nuclear posture.



Iranian officials argue that membership in a treaty unable to safeguard its core promises—particularly the protection of peaceful nuclear development—has lost its legitimacy.

Established in 1968, the NPT is built on three central pillars: non-proliferation, disarmament, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Member states without nuclear weapons commit not to acquire them, nuclear-armed states pledge to move toward disarmament, and all members are guaranteed access to civilian nuclear technology under international safeguards.

Iran, a signatory since 1970, has long insisted that its nuclear programme is civilian in nature—developed for energy production and medical research.



However, after recent attacks targeted its key nuclear sites at Natanz, Fordow, Isfahan, and Arak, Iranian leaders are publicly questioning the point of honouring a treaty that failed to protect them.

As Iran increased uranium enrichment—while still cooperating with IAEA inspectors—it entered stalled indirect talks with the US aimed at preventing weaponisation and lifting sanctions.

Israel claims that Iran’s growing nuclear capabilities is an existential threat and launched strikes to degrade its programme when Tehran refused to halt enrichment on its own soil—a right protected under the NPT.

According to analysts, the strikes also aimed to pressure Iran ahead of any final US decision on military action.

Legal rights, obligations, and the cost of withdrawal



In recent weeks, Tehran has escalated its rhetoric. Iranian officials have suspended cooperation with the IAEA, disabled surveillance cameras, and threatened to expel inspectors.

A government spokesperson explicitly stated that Iran has the legal right to withdraw, provided it gives a three-month notice and cites extraordinary events that have jeopardised its national interests.

The strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure—which increase the risk of environmental contamination, radiation exposure, and damage to civilian populations—could well constitute such grounds.

Under international law , the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities were also highly questionable.

Military intervention for the purpose of counter-proliferation must be authorised by a resolution of the United Nations Security Council and carried out with the legitimacy of international consensus. The use of force outside this framework—absent imminent threat or multilateral sanction—sets a dangerous precedent.

It undermines the very architecture of international law and allows nuclear-armed states to act arbitrarily against non-nuclear ones, potentially incentivising proliferation rather than preventing it.