The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called on the UN Security Council to take urgent action to uphold international law, ensure accountability and advance Palestine's admission as a full member of the United Nations while citing continued Israeli violations despite a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Delivering a statement on behalf of the OIC at the Council on Wednesday, Türkiye's UN envoy Ahmet Yildiz said the ceasefire agreement concluded in October 2025 between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas marked "a critical turning point towards ending the devastating hostilities" but warned that its implementation remains at risk.

"While the ceasefire has reduced large-scale violence and facilitated increased humanitarian access, it remains fragile, with recurrent Israeli attacks and ongoing constraints on humanitarian access, impeding life-saving assistance from reaching the Palestinian population, including further deplorable measures against UNRWA and against international humanitarian organisations and other violations of the ceasefire agreement by the occupying power," Yildiz said.

Hailing the international efforts to maintain the ceasefire, he said: "We welcome the sustained efforts of President (Donald) Trump of the United States to sustain the ceasefire in Gaza", but stressed that Israel's actions continue to undermine progress on the ground.

"We wish to draw attention to Israel's continuing aggression as the occupying power against the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip and (occupied) West Bank, including violations of the historic and legal status quo at the holy sites of Jerusalem," Yildiz said, adding that "these illegal actions obstruct the smooth implementation of the ceasefire agreement."

The OIC also welcomed political developments tied to the agreement, as Yildiz said the group supports "the commencement of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement" and the recent announcement of "the formation of the Palestinian committee to administer the Gaza Strip as a temporary transitional body supporting Palestinians to oversee their own affairs in their territory."

Calls for international action