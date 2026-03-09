WORLD
1 min read
Garbage avalanche at Indonesia's largest landfill kills several, leaves others missing
Rescue teams continue their search into the nation's largest landfill site adjacent to the capital Jakarta, where four people have been pulled alive.
Garbage avalanche at Indonesia's largest landfill kills several, leaves others missing
The landfill has received municipal waste from the capital for the past 30 years. / AP
14 hours ago

At least five people were killed, while four others remained missing, when a large waste mound collapsed at Indonesia’s largest landfill, officials said on Monday.

The landslide occurred at the Bantargebang Integrated Waste Processing Site just outside the capital, Jakarta.

“One more body was found this afternoon, bringing the total number of fatalities to five,” a rescue official told state-run Antara News.

Authorities are still searching for four more people believed to be trapped under the debris.

RECOMMENDED

So far, four people have been pulled out alive.

The landfill, located in Bekasi, adjacent to Jakarta, has received municipal waste from the capital for the past 30 years.

The Bantargebang site covers an area roughly the size of 200 football fields.

RelatedTRT World - Indonesia threatens to exit Trump's Gaza board if Palestinians don't benefit
SOURCE:AA
Explore
NATO launches Arctic drills focused on civilians
Iran threatens to seize assets of citizens abroad 'guilty of collaborating' with US and Israel
Bangladesh shuts all universities to save energy amid fuel crisis
Oil just breached $100 as US-Israeli war on Iran enters 10th day. Here are the repercussions
Belgium synagogue damaged in explosion, no wounded: police
Footage shows US missile hitting near Iranian elementary school — report
Israel preparing for at least month-long war with Iran: Report
US, South Korea kick off major springtime military drills
Trump claims US sank Iran’s navy, destroyed most missile launch platforms
US orders embassy staff members to leave Saudi Arabia as war on Iran continues
Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader?
Oil prices surge past $105 a barrel as war on Iran continues
Iran says US attack on warship off Sri Lanka killed 104
Erdogan pays tribute to grieving mothers on International Women’s Day
Trump, Starmer hold call after US president's 'once great ally' jibe