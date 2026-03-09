At least five people were killed, while four others remained missing, when a large waste mound collapsed at Indonesia’s largest landfill, officials said on Monday.

The landslide occurred at the Bantargebang Integrated Waste Processing Site just outside the capital, Jakarta.

“One more body was found this afternoon, bringing the total number of fatalities to five,” a rescue official told state-run Antara News.

Authorities are still searching for four more people believed to be trapped under the debris.