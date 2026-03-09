14 hours ago
At least five people were killed, while four others remained missing, when a large waste mound collapsed at Indonesia’s largest landfill, officials said on Monday.
The landslide occurred at the Bantargebang Integrated Waste Processing Site just outside the capital, Jakarta.
“One more body was found this afternoon, bringing the total number of fatalities to five,” a rescue official told state-run Antara News.
Authorities are still searching for four more people believed to be trapped under the debris.
So far, four people have been pulled out alive.
The landfill, located in Bekasi, adjacent to Jakarta, has received municipal waste from the capital for the past 30 years.
The Bantargebang site covers an area roughly the size of 200 football fields.
SOURCE:AA