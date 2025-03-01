BIZTECH
Pakistan, China sign deal for astronaut’s Tiangong mission
The selection process will last one year, followed by rigorous training.
This marks a historic milestone as it is the first time China will be selecting and training a foreign astronaut.
By Emir Isci
March 1, 2025

China and Pakistan have signed an agreement paving the way for a Pakistani astronaut to become the first foreign national to visit Beijing’s space station.

The China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) and the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) formalised their cooperation through a pact that will enable a Pakistani astronaut to fly to the Chinese space station, according to a statement from Beijing.

As part of the agreement, China will select one Pakistani astronaut from a group trained under its space program.

The selection process is expected to last about a year, during which candidates will undergo rigorous training in China.

Historic Milestone

Once chosen, the astronaut will participate in short-term flight missions alongside Chinese astronauts at the Tiangong space station in the coming years.

This marks a historic milestone as it is the first time China will be selecting and training a foreign astronaut.

Tiangong space station consists of three modules and was completed between 2021 and 2022.

SOURCE:AA
