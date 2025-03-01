China and Pakistan have signed an agreement paving the way for a Pakistani astronaut to become the first foreign national to visit Beijing’s space station.

The China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) and the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) formalised their cooperation through a pact that will enable a Pakistani astronaut to fly to the Chinese space station, according to a statement from Beijing.

As part of the agreement, China will select one Pakistani astronaut from a group trained under its space program.

The selection process is expected to last about a year, during which candidates will undergo rigorous training in China.

Related China's new crew docks at space station, boosts influence in orbit

Historic Milestone