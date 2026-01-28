CULTURE & HERITAGE
1 min read
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Researchers say tools from the Xigou site reveal unexpected innovation, including early composite implements dating back up to 160,000 years.
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
The findings expand understanding of technological development in prehistoric China. [Source: Chinese Academy of Sciences / Courtesy: Hulk Yuan]
January 28, 2026

Sophisticated stone tools dating back between 160,000 and 72,000 years have been found in central China’s Danjiangkou Reservoir region, according to a study published on Tuesday in Nature Communications.

"It has long been believed that hominin technologies in Eastern Asia lack signs of innovation and sophistication," the study said, adding, however, that this new finding shows technological innovations occurring at the Xigou site.

Researchers found that Xigou hominins — or early humans — used core-on-flake and discoid techniques to produce small flakes and make a wide variety of tools.

"The identification of the hafted tools provides the earliest evidence for composite tools in Eastern Asia, to our knowledge," the scientists added, saying that the complex technological advancements recorded at Xigou indicate that hominins developed adaptive strategies that enhanced their survivability across fluctuating environments of the late Middle Pleistocene and middle Late Pleistocene in Eastern Asia.

The oldest known use of wooden tools in East Asia dates back 300,000 years, according to the Live Science news website.

RECOMMENDED

However, the discovery shows the earliest known tools made from two materials, as shown by the hafted artefacts.

Xigou was discovered in 2017 and subsequently excavated from 2019–2021.

RelatedTRT World - 4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'