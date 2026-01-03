Yemen’s government forces took control of Seiyun International Airport in Yemen’s Hadhramaut province after Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces withdrew from the facility, a government source told Anadolu on Saturday.

The airport has come under the control of the government’s National Shield Forces, the source said.

The National Shield Forces were formed in 2023 with a decision from Rashad al-Alimi, president of Yemen's internationally recognised government, and operate under his command.

Yemen has seen an unprecedented escalation since Tuesday, after the Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces took control of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra in early December. The two provinces account for nearly half of Yemen’s territory and share borders with Saudi Arabia.