WORLD
1 min read
Yemeni government retakes Seiyun airport after STC withdrawal
Yemen’s internationally-recognised government announced control of Seiyun airport after Southern Transitional Council fighters withdrew, as rival forces vie for territory in Hadhramaut.
Yemeni government retakes Seiyun airport after STC withdrawal
Airport staff walk towards a Yemen Airways (Yemenia) after it landed at Aden Airport in Aden, Yemen January 1, 2026. [File photo] / Reuters
January 3, 2026

Yemen’s government forces took control of Seiyun International Airport in Yemen’s Hadhramaut province after Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces withdrew from the facility, a government source told Anadolu on Saturday.

The airport has come under the control of the government’s National Shield Forces, the source said.

The National Shield Forces were formed in 2023 with a decision from Rashad al-Alimi, president of Yemen's internationally recognised government, and operate under his command.

Yemen has seen an unprecedented escalation since Tuesday, after the Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces took control of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra in early December. The two provinces account for nearly half of Yemen’s territory and share borders with Saudi Arabia.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Saudi Arabia invites Yemen factions for 'dialogue' as UAE-backed group calls for independence vote

This is a developing story and it will be updated…

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening
US considers expanding nuclear arsenal, resuming underground testing: report
Bangladesh election candidates urge voters to elect 'ethical' leadership as campaigning ends