WORLD
2 min read
Australia lists the white supremacist network Terrorgram as a terrorist organisation
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke says such extremist hatred has no place in Australia
Australia lists the white supremacist network Terrorgram as a terrorist organisation
Australia lists the white supremacist network Terrorgram as a terrorist organisation / AP
June 27, 2025

The Australian government listed the white supremacist network Terrorgram as a terrorist organisation.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke says that such extremist hatred has no place in Australia.

"This group fosters and promotes an ideology that would seek to make some Australians feel unwelcome in their home. It is this extremist hatred which is not welcome and has no place in Australia," Burke says on X.

The listing means that anyone found to be a member or associated with the group could face up to 25 years in jail, according to SBS News.

"This listing will give the Australian Government significantly more power to restrict the operation of extremists in our country and to keep Australians safe," Burke said.

Earlier this year, the Australian government imposed sanctions on Terrorgram, marking the first time that Canberra has imposed counterterrorism financing sanctions on an entirely online-based entity.

RECOMMENDED

Terrorgram is an online network that primarily operates via the Telegram messaging app and promotes neo-fascist, white supremacist and militant accelerationist ideology.

The group pursues "the collapse of the Western world and a 'race war' through violent acts of terrorism," according to the UK Home Office.

The UK designated Terrorgram as a proscribed terrorist organisation in April 2024.

At least two attacks have been associated with Terrorgram: a live-streamed stabbing of five people by an 18-year-old man outside a mosque in Türkiye in August last year and the fatal shooting of two men at a bar in the Slovakian capital, Bratislava, in October 2022.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG