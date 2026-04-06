WAR ON GAZA
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WHO suspends Gaza medical evacuations after Israel killed contract worker
United Nations health officials are halting the transfer of patients to Egypt via Rafah until further notice following an Israeli fatal attack.
WHO suspends Gaza medical evacuations after Israel killed contract worker
Tedros confirms killing of WHO contractor as Gaza evacuations stop / AA
17 hours ago

The World Health Organisation has announced it is suspending evacuations from Gaza after a worker contracted to help them was killed in Israeli strike.

"WHO is devastated to confirm that a person contracted to provide services to the Organisation in Gaza was killed today during a security incident," the agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has posted on X.

Two staff members were present at the incident but were not wounded, he added.

"Following the incident, WHO suspended today's medical evacuation of patients from Gaza via Rafah to Egypt. Medical evacuations will remain suspended until further notice," Tedros said.

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The United Nations health agency has not given details of what had happened, but Tedros stated that "the relevant authorities" were investigating.

"We call for the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers," he added in his post.

Israel continues violating the ceasefire that came into force on 10 October in Gaza, after two years of its genocidal war.

It has killed over 72,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli fire kills 12 more Palestinians, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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