The World Health Organisation has announced it is suspending evacuations from Gaza after a worker contracted to help them was killed in Israeli strike.

"WHO is devastated to confirm that a person contracted to provide services to the Organisation in Gaza was killed today during a security incident," the agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has posted on X.

Two staff members were present at the incident but were not wounded, he added.

"Following the incident, WHO suspended today's medical evacuation of patients from Gaza via Rafah to Egypt. Medical evacuations will remain suspended until further notice," Tedros said.