Iran is in a state of “comprehensive war” with the United States, Israel, and Europe, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

“We are in a state of comprehensive war with the United States, Israel, and Europe,” Pezeshkian said in an interview published on the official website of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday.

“This war is more dangerous, more complex, and more difficult than the war with Iraq between 1980 and 1988,” he added.

The Iranian leader accused the US, Israel and some European countries of supporting the collapse of Iran.