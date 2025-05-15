US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that a peaceful and stable Syria "would be one of the most dramatic improvements in the region in a very long time,” signaling Washington's support for the country’s new leadership under President Ahmed Alsharaa.

"This is a historic opportunity, and if it succeeds, we'll have a dramatic transformative effect on the region," Rubio said in the southern Turkish resort city of Antalya on Thursday.

His remarks followed US President Donald Trump's meeting on Wednesday with Alsharaa in Riyadh — an encounter that marked the highest-level US-Syria contact since the Bashar al Assad regime was ousted in December. Trump, who earlier announced his intention to lift US sanctions on Syria, called the meeting "great."

Rubio described the new Syrian leadership as being committed to rebuilding the country as a pluralistic society.

He noted Syria has communicated interest in "being at peace with all of their neighbours" and "driving out foreign fighters and terrorists" that would destabilise the country.

Rubio said the US wants to be "helpful," but American assistance would be conditional on Syria taking "steps forward.”

He said: "Obviously, we want to see progress made, and we'll take every step that they take, and it'll be a long road."

Rubio also mentioned the possibility of one day going "to Congress and asking them to permanently remove the sanctions."

"I think we want to start with the initial waiver, which will allow foreign partners who wanted to flow in aid to begin to do so without running the risk of sanctions," Rubio added.

Rubio, who is visiting Türkiye as part of informal NATO foreign ministers meeting, met on Thursday with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, along with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in a trilateral meeting in Antalya. After Fidan left, Rubio and al Shaibani continued talks.

State Department Deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott also confirmed the administration was "moving now" to implement the president’s decision to lift sanctions.