Poland scrambles jets as Russia strikes Ukraine
According to Kiev, Moscow struck deep beyond the frontlines overnight with dozens of drones and missiles
June 9, 2025

Poland has scrambled fighter jets to secure its airspace after neighbouring western Ukraine was hit by major Russian strikes.

"Due to the intensive air attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied aircraft began to operate in Polish airspace in the morning," Warsaw's Operational Command said in a statement on social media on Monday.

Russia struck deep beyond the frontlines overnight, hitting western Ukraine with dozens of drones and missiles, according to Rivne Mayor Oleksandr Tretyak, who called it "the largest attack" on the region.

Russia has recently accelerated its campaign against Ukraine, dampening hopes of a ceasefire after a renewed diplomatic push to end the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II.

In March 2024, NATO member Poland reported a breach of its airspace by a Russian cruise missile, demanding an explanation from Moscow.

A similar incident occurred in December 2023, when a Russian missile penetrated Polish airspace for several minutes before returning to Ukraine.

