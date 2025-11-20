Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen to be COP President for Negotiations, with Türkiye hosting conference and COP Presidency.

Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change and Chief Climate Negotiator, Fatma Varank, said Türkiye approaches climate issues with empathy and a shared sense of responsibility.

“Climate change is a global challenge that demands solidarity, collaboration, and mutual understanding,” she said. Türkiye, she added, remains committed to making constructive contributions to the global climate agenda and maintaining an inclusive approach that addresses the concerns of all countries.

Varank stated that, by keeping climate action at the core, Türkiye attaches great importance to ensuring that COP31 focuses not only on one specific region, but on all vulnerable regions, including the Pacific, which is among the most affected by the climate crisis.

“The Pacific has been a fragile region that Australia wanted to keep on the agenda from the very beginning. They wanted to draw global attention there. We wholeheartedly supported this. Türkiye has always stood with vulnerable communities,” she said.

She further emphasised that, should Türkiye assume the hosting role, it would be able to act as a bridge between developed and developing countries.

