South Korea on Thursday formally enacted the world’s first comprehensive law governing the safe use of artificial intelligence (AI) models, according to Yonhap News.

With the Basic Act on the Development of Artificial Intelligence and the Establishment of a Foundation for Trustworthiness now in effect, companies and AI developers are required to take greater responsibility for addressing deepfake content and AI-generated misinformation.

Companies using high-risk AI models, the systems capable of generating content that affects daily life or people’s safety, are required to inform users that their services are AI-based and are responsible for ensuring appropriate safety measures.

Such applications include use in hiring processes, loan assessments and medical advice.

Content generated by AI models is also required to carry watermarks demonstrating its AI-generated nature.