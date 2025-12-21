EUROPE
1 min read
European and Ukrainian revisions fail to advance peace talks, Kremlin says
Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov underlined that the proposed changes weaken prospects for ending the war and confirmed no plans for talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the US.
European and Ukrainian revisions fail to advance peace talks, Kremlin says
Kremlin top advisor Yuri Ushakov dismisses plans for three-way negotiations on the conflict. [File photo] / AP
December 21, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top foreign policy aide said on Sunday that European and Ukrainian revisions to US peace proposals had not increased the prospects for ending the war in Ukraine, according to Interfax.

“This is not a forecast,” Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

“I am sure that the proposals that the Europeans and Ukrainians have made or are trying to make definitely do not improve the document and do not improve the possibility of achieving long-term peace.”

European and Ukrainian negotiators have been discussing amendments to a US-backed framework aimed at ending the nearly four-year conflict, although the precise changes remain unclear.

US negotiators met Russian officials in Florida on Saturday.

RelatedTRT World - More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
RECOMMENDED

No three-way talks

Separately, Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev said talks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were constructive and would continue on Sunday.

The Kremlin also dismissed the prospect of three-way talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States.

“At present, no one has seriously discussed this initiative, and to my knowledge, it is not in preparation,” Ushakov said, according to Russian news agencies.

RelatedTRT World - US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula