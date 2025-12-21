Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top foreign policy aide said on Sunday that European and Ukrainian revisions to US peace proposals had not increased the prospects for ending the war in Ukraine, according to Interfax.

“This is not a forecast,” Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

“I am sure that the proposals that the Europeans and Ukrainians have made or are trying to make definitely do not improve the document and do not improve the possibility of achieving long-term peace.”

European and Ukrainian negotiators have been discussing amendments to a US-backed framework aimed at ending the nearly four-year conflict, although the precise changes remain unclear.

US negotiators met Russian officials in Florida on Saturday.