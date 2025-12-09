Washington, DC — Looking back on 2025, the year didn’t end with fireworks or a single flashy keynote that everyone live-streamed to millions.

The stuff that actually changed everything snuck up on us. Instead, they showed up in data centres, quarterly filings and technical papers, then changed the way the industry thinks about what machines can actually do.

By December, the whole industries had quietly rewired themselves around ideas that, twelve months earlier, still felt like science fiction.

Here are the five things that really moved the needle this year.

Nvidia $100 billion landmark deal with OpenAI

It wasn’t announced on a stage with smoke machines.

One Tuesday in September, a short joint press release dropped: Nvidia would supply OpenAI with as much as $100 billion in H100s, H200s, Blackwell GPUs, and the data-center space and electricity to run them.

Starting in 2026, OpenAI gets guaranteed access to something like ten gigawatts of compute, roughly the annual power budget of New Zealand.

The deal is likely to accelerate the path to superintelligence, benefiting humanity through faster, more scalable AI advancements.

OpenAI releases o3, first model that deliberates

Back in April, OpenAI pushed out a new model called o3.

The big difference? It doesn’t blurt out the first answer that pops into its head. It stops, sketches out a plan, runs little test calculations in the background, double-checks itself. Sometimes the delay is two seconds. Sometimes it’s three minutes.

The catch — and it’s a big one — is that every thoughtful answer costs ten to twenty times more juice than the old fire-and-forget models.

Not only does o3 have superior performance in coding, math, and science, but it also integrates agentic tool use for efficient, multi-step problem-solving at lower costs.

Gemini 3 changes everything for AI that handles images, video, and text

November rolled around, and Google released Gemini 3.

Text, images, video, audio, 3-D point clouds, it eats all of it in one bite and gives answers that make the old AI specialist models look antique.



Gemini 3 achieves all-around excellence by fusing state-of-the-art reasoning with native multimodal mastery that can handle text, video, audio, and code.