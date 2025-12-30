The Kremlin on Tuesday urged all parties to refrain from escalation over Iran after US President Donald Trump said Washington would support another massive strike on the Islamic Republic.

Flanked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump suggested on Monday that Tehran may be working to restore its weapons programmes after a US strike in June. Iran denies it has a nuclear weapons programme.

"I've been reading that they're building up weapons and other things, and if they are, they're not using the sites we obliterated, but possibly different sites," Trump told reporters during a news conference.

‘Russia to cultivate close ties with Iran’

Moscow, which has cultivated closer ties with Tehran since the start of its war in Ukraine, urged de-escalation.