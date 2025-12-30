WORLD
2 min read
Kremlin urges restraint over Iran after Trump warns of possible new strike
Moscow, which has cultivated closer ties with Tehran since the start of its war in Ukraine, urged de-escalation.
Kremlin urges restraint over Iran after Trump warns of possible new strike
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says that "first and foremost, dialogue with Iran is necessary." / Reuters
December 30, 2025

The Kremlin on Tuesday urged all parties to refrain from escalation over Iran after US President Donald Trump said Washington would support another massive strike on the Islamic Republic.

Flanked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump suggested on Monday that Tehran may be working to restore its weapons programmes after a US strike in June. Iran denies it has a nuclear weapons programme.

"I've been reading that they're building up weapons and other things, and if they are, they're not using the sites we obliterated, but possibly different sites," Trump told reporters during a news conference.

RelatedTRT World - US would strike Iran again if it rebuilds its nuclear programme — Trump

‘Russia to cultivate close ties with Iran’

Moscow, which has cultivated closer ties with Tehran since the start of its war in Ukraine, urged de-escalation.

RECOMMENDED

"We believe that it is necessary to refrain from any steps that could escalate tensions in the region, and we believe that, first and foremost, dialogue with Iran is necessary," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He said Russia would continue to cultivate close ties with Iran.

US forces struck Iran's three main nuclear sites after joining Israel's 12-day war against Tehran in June. Trump said at the time that the strikes had "obliterated" Iran's facilities, although a US assessment later found the attacks had mostly damaged only one of the sites, Fordow.

Russia and Iran signed a strategic partnership treaty this year. The West has accused Tehran of providing missiles and drones for Russian attacks on Ukraine, something the Islamic Republic denies.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia