Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that Israel’s approach to its neighbors poses a significant threat.

In an interview with Britain’s Financial Times published on Thursday, Fidan said of Israel’s recent attacks on southern Syria: “The ongoing attacks on the land and new troop movements are a clear provocation.”

“Israel sees every Arab and Muslim country as a threat, and it’s extremely dangerous. The strategy of keeping all its border states weak is untenable,” he underlined.

Active terrorist groups in Syria

Fidan emphasised that the PKK/YPG-led SDF — a terrorist group active in Syria — is “the sworn enemy” of Türkiye, adding: “We cannot let them continue.”

Türkiye wants to give the new Damascus administration a chance to address the terrorist PKK/YPG issue, he said.

If needed, he said, Türkiye could take over the camps and prisons in northeastern Syria currently under PKK/YPG control, where Daesh terrorists and their relatives are being held.

“It’s a question of intelligence and air power,” he said. “So if we, as neighbours of Syria, can come up with our own regional platform, we can still fight against Daesh even if the US decides to pull out,” he added.

Since the fall of the Assad regime last December, Türkiye has repeatedly called on the PKK/YPG to dissolve or face a potential military operation.