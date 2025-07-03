As wildfires raged in different countries across the world, Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has called upon the rich countries to share the burden of the climate crisis in a just and equitable way.

Pointing out the disproportionate impacts of climate change on developing countries, she said some nations, despite contributing less than 1 percent to global emissions, face devastating consequences such as becoming climate refugees or losing vital food resources.

“Countries cannot face multiple crises alone,” she said, calling for international cooperation to address these inequities, while addressing the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

She emphasised the urgent need for global climate action and Türkiye’s Zero Waste Movement, describing them as critical steps towards justice and sustainability for humanity’s shared future.

She criticised the global system’s failure to distribute burdens equally, calling for inclusive alliances that prioritise compassion and equity to combat climate challenges effectively.

Central to her speech was Türkiye’s Zero Waste Movement, launched in 2017, which has evolved into a global initiative through a United Nations resolution.

Erdogan described the project as rooted in “loyalty to humanity” and a commitment to intergenerational justice. “We see this not only as an environmental responsibility but as a test for ensuring justice between societies and generations,” she said.