Syrian authorities said on Sunday that a “terrorist cell” member was apprehended in the northwestern province of Latakia.

The Interior Ministry said that an individual named Basel Issa Ali Jamahiri was arrested in the village of Duweir Ba‘bada in the Jableh countryside on charges of being a member of the cell known as “Saraya al Jawad,” affiliated with the former special forces commander Suheil al Hassan.

Several weapons and ammunition hidden in various locations were confiscated, the ministry added.

Suheil al Hassan was a commander in the army of the ousted Assad regime and is widely known as one of the most associated figures with repression against Syrians during the years of the revolution, between 2011 and 2024.

He is also attributed a prominent role in the regime’s adoption of a policy of violently suppressing popular protests, including the use of barrel bombs.

The ministry explained that the latest arrest was part of a security operation conducted by the Internal Security Command in Latakia Province on Wednesday.