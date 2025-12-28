MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Syria ambushes ‘terrorist cell,’ capturing member linked to Assad commander
Syrian police arrested a former member of Saraya al Jawad in Latakia and seized weapons during security operations across the region
Syria ambushes ‘terrorist cell,’ capturing member linked to Assad commander
Soldiers gather before a parade by the new Syrian army in Damascus, December 8, 2025 / AP
December 28, 2025

Syrian authorities said on Sunday that a “terrorist cell” member was apprehended in the northwestern province of Latakia.

The Interior Ministry said that an individual named Basel Issa Ali Jamahiri was arrested in the village of Duweir Ba‘bada in the Jableh countryside on charges of being a member of the cell known as “Saraya al Jawad,” affiliated with the former special forces commander Suheil al Hassan.

Several weapons and ammunition hidden in various locations were confiscated, the ministry added.

Suheil al Hassan was a commander in the army of the ousted Assad regime and is widely known as one of the most associated figures with repression against Syrians during the years of the revolution, between 2011 and 2024.

He is also attributed a prominent role in the regime’s adoption of a policy of violently suppressing popular protests, including the use of barrel bombs.

The ministry explained that the latest arrest was part of a security operation conducted by the Internal Security Command in Latakia Province on Wednesday.

RelatedTRT World - Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
RECOMMENDED

Fight against terrorism

On Wednesday, Syrian authorities announced the seizure of improvised explosive devices and various weapons during a security operation targeting the “Saraya al-Jawad” cell, which resulted in the arrest of one cell member and the neutralisation of three others.

The new Syrian administration is working to tighten security conditions nationwide and to pursue remnants of the former regime accused of stirring security unrest.

Bashar al Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration headed by President Ahmad al Sharaa was formed in January.

RelatedTRT World - Deadly blast hits mosque in Syria's Homs during Friday prayers
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria's integration deal with SDF to take effect on Monday
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
US sends ‘armada’ to Middle East in fresh signal to Iran
US military buildup near Iran amid tensions
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Israel's 2026 budget survives Knesset's first reading as Netanyahu faces potential snap vote
OIC calls on UN Security Council to act on Palestine's full UN membership, end Israeli violations
Explained: What are the potential scenarios if the US attacks Iran
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
5 civilians killed by landmines left by YPG terror group in northern Syria
Iran warns neighbours will be deemed 'hostile' if territory used in attack
Trump says US solved 'tremendous problem' with Syria
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz
Saudi Arabia says won't allow airspace, territory to be used for military actions against Iran
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Israel kills 1, wounds 2 in its strike in southern Lebanon in new ceasefire violation