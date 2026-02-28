The closure of the Rafah Crossing on Saturday has once again sealed off Gaza, intensifying fears that civilians trapped in the enclave will face even harsher conditions after more than two years of brutal Israeli attacks.

Israel’s military liaison body, COGAT, said the move was a “necessary security adjustment” following a joint Israeli–United States strike on Iran — an escalation that comes despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at easing regional tensions.

The agency also announced that rotations of humanitarian staff into Gaza would be postponed, raising concerns among aid groups already struggling to maintain operations.

Palestinians in dire need of aid

For Palestinians, the timing compounds an already dire reality. Much of Gaza’s infrastructure has been devastated, access to food and medical care remains severely restricted, and displacement has become a near-universal experience for its population.