The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s Gaza genocide has risen to 72,267 since October 2023, the health authorities said.



A ministry statement said on Thursday that hospitals received two bodies and 17 wounded people over the past 24 hours, including one person who died of previous injuries.



According to the ministry, at least 691 people have been killed and 1,876 others wounded by Israeli fire since the ceasefire.



With the latest figures, the ministry said the total number of wounded since October 2023 has reached 171,976.

Heavy rains inundate shelters across Gaza

Amid the ongoing humanitarian strain, three Palestinians were injured in Gaza on Thursday as heavy rains inundated tents sheltering civilians displaced by the war, medical sources said.

The sources said a wall fell onto a tent on Al-Wehda Street in central Gaza City due to strong winds and heavy rains, injuring three people.

According to local sources, heavy rains flooded hundreds of tents and shelters, particularly in the western parts of Gaza City, worsening conditions for thousands of displaced families already facing severe shortages of basic resources.

Hossam Mhana, a spokesperson for Gaza Municipality, said the flooding exposed the fragility of displacement sites, which lack the capacity to withstand harsh weather.

He said destroyed infrastructure, especially drainage systems, caused water to accumulate in streets and seep into tents and shelters, while strong winds uprooted and damaged many of them.