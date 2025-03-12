Sapphire blue, emerald green, fuchsia pink, and golden yellow—clouds of colour swirl through the air as laughter echoes in the streets. Hands reach out, smearing faces with powdered hues, while bursts of liquid dye arc through the sky from playful squirt guns. The air is thick with music, joy, and the scent of spring.



This is Holi—the festival of colours, a celebration that transforms cities and villages across India into living, breathing canvases of riotous hues.

The annual festival that typically falls in March, marks the arrival of spring in India. It is a time of renewal, joy, and togetherness, where social boundaries dissolve in a haze of colour and revelry.



The festival has deep roots in Hindu tradition, particularly among devotees of Vishnu, also known as Krishna. According to legend, Krishna ushered in the season by playfully showering his beloved Radha and her companions, the Gopis, with colour in the sacred lands of Vrindavan and Mathura—an act of love and divine mischief that is re-enacted to this day.

As spring sets in, nature, too, joins the celebration. Through the haze of Mumbai smog, Flame of the Forest trees erupt into fiery red blossoms, while in the surrounding streets Holi is played with family, friends, and often even strangers—as dusts of vibrant colour are sprinkled on loved ones.



Bridging cultures

Yet at one point in history, Holi was more than just a Hindu festival; it was a symbol of joyous inclusivity, splashing even the Mughal world with its brilliant hues.



This evocative couplet, attributed to the 14th-century mystic, poet and scholar, Amir Khusrau, captures the essence of Holi:

O mother it’s the day of colour today

It’s such a day of colours at my beloved’s



Khusrau, the Muslim mystic and devoted disciple of the Sufi saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, who lived in the times of Delhi Sultanate, represented a syncretic tradition where diverse cultures merged. Even today, Nizamuddin’s dargah (shrine) in Delhi remains a site of such pluralism, where Holi and Basant, another spring festival, are celebrated annually.

This spirit of religious harmony was further embodied centuries later by Mughal Emperor Abu'l-Fath Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar, more popularly known as Akbar. He would take the celebration to new heights, embracing festivities beyond his Muslim faith. Akbar’s court became a melting pot of diverse influences, where people of various beliefs coexisted.

Historian Ali Nadeem Rezavi, in his essay The Dynamics of Composite Culture, notes how professional classes and noble families lived in close quarters regardless of their religion. He mentions the friendship of Surat Singh, a Hindu revenue officer and Abdul Karim, a Muslim scholar – lifelong neighbours in Lahore embodying the spirit of Hindu-Muslim unity.



“The houses of Hindu and Muslim nobles were close to each other,” writes Rezavi, “this inter-mixing of various religions in the same neighbourhood was not confined only to professional and mercantile classes.”

Living close to each other was not an exception but an accepted pattern in Mughal urban centres such as Delhi, Agra, Surat, Lahore, Banaras, and Kabul. The imperial palace stood at the heart of this coexistence, where Hindu and Jain practices, including Holi, were welcomed.



Holi’s Mughal revival



Akbar is considered by some as the architect for India’s social cohesion . He did it all; from entering into marital alliances with daughters of his Rajput caste chieftains who were Hindu, to being initiated into Jain practices of venerating the Sun God, and reciting 1,000 hymns at daybreak. Akbar would encourage his wives of other faiths to observe their festivities like Holi and Diwali, even turning the court’s room for religious dialogue, the ibadaatkhanah, into an open space for all religious debates.



One of Akbar’s wives, later known as Mariam-uz-Zamani, was born a Hindu Rajput princess. By her orders Holi was played within the imperial palace. With the emperor himself participating in the festivities, these customs soon spread beyond the palace walls, embraced by both elites and commoners alike.



Under the Mughals, Holi was not just a Hindu festival—it took on a Persianate identity and became known as Eid-e-Gulabi (The Festival of Roses). The term gulabi refers not to roses themselves but to the delicate shades of pink pigment—reminiscent of rose hues—that were often used in Holi celebrations.

As historian Audrey Truschke explains in her book Culture of Encounters- Sanskrit at The Mughal Court: “The Mughals cultivated a thoroughly multicultural and multilingual imperial image that involved repeated attention to Sanskrit texts, intellectuals and knowledge systems.”



The elites and nobles on the other hand learnt ways of Islamic education by learning Persian like Suraj Singh or more prominently Chandra Bhan the imperial secretary of another emperor, Shah Jahan, who wrote poems in Persian.