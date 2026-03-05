Two-thirds of Cuba, including the capital Havana, have been hit by a major blackout after a failure in the national power grid, the state electricity company UNE said.

The outage began shortly after noon on Wednesday following an "unexpected" breakdown at the Antonio Guiteras power plant, one of the island’s largest facilities.

UNE said the failure affected central and western regions of the country.

Cuba's electricity system has been struggling for years, with daily power outages lasting up to 20 hours in some areas as the island faces severe fuel shortages.

The crisis in the country of about 9.6 million people has intensified in recent months.

Venezuela, previously Cuba's main fuel supplier, provided about half of the island's fuel needs.

Shipments from Caracas to Havana have become uncertain following political developments involving the abduction of the Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, by the US forces in January.

Washington has maintained pressure on Havana through economic measures, including restrictions affecting energy supplies.

Cuban authorities have introduced a series of emergency measures to cope with the crisis.