CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
2 min read
Putin: Russia to honour nuclear limits for one more year, urges US to follow
Putin says Moscow will stick to New START warhead limits for a year beyond the treaty’s 2026 expiry but insists Washington must also honour its commitments.
Putin: Russia to honour nuclear limits for one more year, urges US to follow
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the collapse of the pact would carry “negative consequences for global stability.” / AP
September 22, 2025

Russia will continue to abide by nuclear arms limits set under the New START treaty for one year after the agreement expires in February, President Vladimir Putin has announced, calling on Washington to follow suit.

Speaking at a televised meeting with Russia’s Security Council on Monday, Putin warned that the collapse of the pact would carry “negative consequences for global stability.”

He said Moscow was prepared to honour the restrictions unilaterally but made clear that reciprocity from the US was essential.

“Russia is prepared to continue adhering to the central quantitative limitations of the New START Treaty for one year after February 5, 2026,” Putin said.

“We expect the United States to act with the same responsibility.”

RelatedTRT World - North Korea's Kim recalls 'fond memories' of Trump, urges US to drop denuclearisation demands
RECOMMENDED

The New START treaty

The New START treaty, signed in 2010 by then US president Barack Obama and Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, is the last remaining arms control accord between the two nuclear powers.

It caps each side at 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, backed by inspections and data sharing.

The treaty was extended once before, in 2021, for five years.

Its expiry without a successor would mark the first time in decades that Washington and Moscow operate without any binding nuclear arms limits.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory