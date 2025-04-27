Saudi Arabia and Qatar have said that they will pay off Syria’s debt to the World Bank totalling $15 million.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the two countries said that clearing Syria’s outstanding arrears to the World Bank will help accelerate the country’s recovery.

"It will also unlock Syria’s access to financial support in the near term for the development of critical sectors, as well as technical assistance that will contribute to institutional rebuilding, capacity development, and policy formulation and reform to drive development," the statement said.

The two countries called on international and regional financial institutions to "quickly resume and expand their development work in Syria, combine their efforts, and support everything that would achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for a promising future."

