WAR ON GAZA
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Israel turning Gaza's 'yellow line' into permanent separation zone: report
The 'yellow line' has become a central axis of Israeli military occupation inside the enclave, according to a Haaretz report.
Israel turning Gaza's 'yellow line' into permanent separation zone: report
More than 200 Palestinians have been killed near the line in recent months, Haaretz reported. / Reuters
March 27, 2026

The Israeli army is turning what is known as the “yellow line” in Gaza into a permanent reality, reinforcing its presence along it, Israeli daily Haaretz reported on Thursday.

The report said that the line has effectively become a fixed separation zone on the ground, as the army expands its invasion by establishing 32 military positions and building a ground barrier stretching about 17 kilometres.

It added that the line, initially presented as a temporary phase ahead of a broader withdrawal from Gaza, has seen increasing consolidation on the ground in recent months.

According to the report, the “yellow line” has become a central axis of Israeli military occupation inside the enclave, amid ongoing attacks in its vicinity.

Haaretz reported that more than 200 Palestinians have been killed near the line in recent months, without providing further details.

RelatedTRT World - ‘Yellow Line’: Imaginary Israeli boundary becomes deadly zone for Palestinians in Gaza
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Notional boundary inside Gaza

The “yellow line” is a notional boundary inside Gaza to which Israeli forces withdrew temporarily under a ceasefire agreement, separating areas under Israeli occupation from zones where Palestinians are allowed to be present.

On February 17, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel would not move “a single millimetre” from the line until Hamas is disarmed.

Israeli forces have carried out daily violations of the ceasefire in place since October 10, which have killed 691 people and wounded 1,876 others as of March 18, according to Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza data.

Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounding around 172,000 others, and devastating about 90 percent of civilian infrastructure.

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Israel turning Gaza's 'yellow line' into permanent separation zone: report