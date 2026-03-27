The Israeli army is turning what is known as the “yellow line” in Gaza into a permanent reality, reinforcing its presence along it, Israeli daily Haaretz reported on Thursday.

The report said that the line has effectively become a fixed separation zone on the ground, as the army expands its invasion by establishing 32 military positions and building a ground barrier stretching about 17 kilometres.

It added that the line, initially presented as a temporary phase ahead of a broader withdrawal from Gaza, has seen increasing consolidation on the ground in recent months.

According to the report, the “yellow line” has become a central axis of Israeli military occupation inside the enclave, amid ongoing attacks in its vicinity.

Haaretz reported that more than 200 Palestinians have been killed near the line in recent months, without providing further details.