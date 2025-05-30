The US Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the Trump administration can revoke the temporary legal status of more than 500,000 immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

The temporary legal status given to 532,000 people from those countries was granted under the Biden administration, starting in 2022, and included permission for them to temporarily live and work in the United States.

The so-called CHNV, or Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan, parole program was implemented, in part, to alleviate the surge of immigrants arriving at the US-Mexico border.

It allowed people who passed a security check to enter the US legally and stay for two years, as long as they had a sponsor who could provide housing.

But the Supreme Court lifted the lower court order that kept those humanitarian parole protections in place, and in a separate case, the nation's highest court also allowed the government to revoke the temporary legal status of another 350,000 Venezuelan immigrants.