A truck displaying a Palestinian flag and the phrase "Free Palestine" was firebombed in western Sydney, Australia, with the owners believing the attack was politically motivated, 7News reported Thursday.

Security footage captured a suspect lurking around the vehicle before throwing a firebomb underneath it in Dharruk.

The arsonist then fled on foot as the truck ignited.

The truck, which has carried slogans like “Free Gaza” and “Free Palestine” for more than two years, has stirred controversy online and has been the target of threats.

The owners said they received the most recent threat on Sunday, but this attack is the first time the vehicle has been damaged.

“This is driven by hatred. It is directed at someone who is peacefully protesting, peacefully expressing their freedom of speech,” said one owner.