WORLD
2 min read
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Authorities have said around 180 people have been killed, including 70 children, and about 500 injured since the start of the monsoon on June 26.
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
54 people killed in 24-hours of heavy monsoon rain in Pakistan. / AP
July 17, 2025

Heavy rains have been linked to 54 deaths in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the toll to about 180 since the arrival of the monsoon in late June, the government's disaster agency said on Thursday.

Torrential rain has poured almost without pause across parts of Punjab province since Wednesday morning, causing urban flooding.

Residents living near a river that runs through the city of Rawalpindi, next to the capital Islamabad, have been ordered to evacuate after a sharp rise in the water level.

"In the last 24 hours, 54 people were killed and 227 injured across Pakistan, with the majority of fatalities reported from Punjab," a spokeswoman for the National Disaster Management Authority told AFP, adding that the toll had been counted at 0300 GMT on Thursday.

She said around 180 people have been killed, including 70 children, and about 500 injured since the start of the monsoon on June 26.

The government of Rawalpindi declared a public holiday on Thursday to keep people at home, with the national meteorological department warning that heavy rain would continue until Friday.

RECOMMENDED

"Residents of vulnerable areas should prepare emergency kits with food, water, and essential medicines for three to five days in case of an emergency," said the government.

In 2022, monsoon floods submerged a third of the country and killed 1,700 people.

Monsoon is a seasonal weather pattern that brings heavy rains to South Asia, typically from June to September every year.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan