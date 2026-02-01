The occupied West Bank is witnessing a “silent war” amid record levels of violence by the Israeli military and illegal settlers since October 2023, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Sunday.

“Tens of thousands of people remain displaced a year after the launch of Israel’s operation ‘Iron Wall’ - the largest displacement since 1967. Their homes are now gradually demolished to prevent their return,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on X.

On January 21, the Israeli army launched a large-scale military assault in the northern occupied West Bank, killing scores and displacing thousands.

Lazzarini said more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied territory since October 2023, almost a quarter of them children.

“Attacks by Israeli settlers continue unabated, with Palestinian communities being constantly intimidated, uprooted + their livelihoods ruined,” he said. “Impunity reigns.”

The UNRWA chief stressed that the agency still plays a key role in providing emergency aid in the occupied West Bank “despite immense challenges”.