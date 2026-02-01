WORLD
2 min read
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Israeli forces have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 2023, says Philippe Lazzarini.
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
(FILE) The International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal in a landmark opinion in July 2024. / AP
February 1, 2026

The occupied West Bank is witnessing a “silent war” amid record levels of violence by the Israeli military and illegal settlers since October 2023, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Sunday.

“Tens of thousands of people remain displaced a year after the launch of Israel’s operation ‘Iron Wall’ - the largest displacement since 1967. Their homes are now gradually demolished to prevent their return,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on X.

On January 21, the Israeli army launched a large-scale military assault in the northern occupied West Bank, killing scores and displacing thousands.

Lazzarini said more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied territory since October 2023, almost a quarter of them children.

“Attacks by Israeli settlers continue unabated, with Palestinian communities being constantly intimidated, uprooted + their livelihoods ruined,” he said. “Impunity reigns.”

RelatedTRT World - Israel bans Doctors Without Borders from Gaza

The UNRWA chief stressed that the agency still plays a key role in providing emergency aid in the occupied West Bank “despite immense challenges”.

RECOMMENDED

“While global attention has been focused on Gaza, the flagrant disregard for international humanitarian law in the West Bank has been normalised. It has to stop before it is too late.”

The Israeli forces and illegal settlers have escalated their assaults in the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of Tel Aviv’s war in Gaza in October 2023.

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, an official body, illegal Israeli settlers carried out nearly 4,723 attacks against Palestinians and property in the occupied West Bank in 2025, killing 14 Palestinians and forcing the displacement of 13 Bedouin communities of 1,090 people.

Official figures also showed that at least 1,110 Palestinians have been killed and 11,500 others injured in attacks by the Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the territory since October 2023.

The International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal in a landmark opinion in July 2024 and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home