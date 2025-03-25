Washington and Kiev have held brief talks in Saudi Arabia, a day after hours of US-Russia negotiations on halting the fighting in Ukraine ended without any breakthroughs announced.

"The talks are over. All details will be announced later," a Ukrainian source told a small group of media on Tuesday not long after saying the meeting had begun.

The negotiations between Ukrainian and American officials come after hours of Russian-US meetings that yielded no announcement on any truce.

In Moscow, the Kremlin said the "content" of its talks with the US a day earlier will not be made public, saying it was still "analysing" the results of negotiations with the Americans.

"They are being analysed," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

"The content of these talks will definitely not be publicised," he added.

The Kremlin said contacts with Washington would continue but there was no "specific" date for another meeting.

Late on Tuesday, Russian news agencies had reported that Russia and the US plan to release a joint statement on the results of the talks.

There was no sign from Moscow that it would agree to any truce.

Sumy attack

Those fresh conversations come as both Russia and Ukraine escalate their attacks on the ground, with Kiev saying its air defence units had downed 78 out of 139 drones launched by Russia on Tuesday.

In Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy, officials said the toll from a Russian strike a day earlier climbed to 101 wounded, including 23 children.

The strike hit a residential area in the city near the Russian border as negotiations were taking place in Riyadh.