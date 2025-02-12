WAR ON GAZA
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to resume "intense fighting" in Gaza if Hamas does not return hostages by noon on February 15.
Netanyahu threatens to resume war on Gaza, gives ultimatum for hostage release / TRT World
February 12, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to resume "intense fighting" in Gaza if Hamas does not return hostages by noon on February 15.

"If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF (Israeli forces) will resume intense fighting until Hamas is decisively defeated," Netanyahu said in a statement issued after a meeting with his security cabinet.

Netanyahu’s threat mirrors comments by US President Donald Trump, who has said that Israel should cancel the entire ceasefire if all of the roughly 70 hostages are not freed by February 15.

So far, Hamas has released 21 hostages in a series of exchanges for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.However, the Palestinian group said it planned to delay the next release of three more hostages, accusing Israel of violating the terms of the ceasefire, including by failing to allow enough tents and other aid into Gaza.

