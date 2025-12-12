Russia's central bank has said published proposals by the European Union to use its assets are illegal and that it reserves the right to employ all available means to protect its interests.

"Mechanisms of direct or indirect use of the assets of the Bank of Russia, as well as any other forms of unauthorised use of the assets of the Bank of Russia, are illegal and contrary to international law, including violating the principles of sovereign immunity of assets," the bank said on Friday.

The bank referred to an EU Commission press release, published on December 3 which outlined two solutions to support Ukraine's financing needs in 2026 and 2027.

Under one of those solutions, the EU Commission would be able to borrow cash balances from EU financial institutions holding frozen assets of the Russian central bank to issue a reparations loan for Ukraine.

Belgium, the country where most of the assets are held, has rejected the EU plan, saying the scheme poses major financial and legal risks.